Corona Result Desk established at Swat

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed Emergency Control Room of District Health Office Swat into Corona Result Desk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed Emergency Control Room of District Health Office Swat into Corona result Desk.

Dr. Syed Rehmat Ali, Public Health Coordinator has been appointed as supervisor of the desk while Statistical Assistant, Afzal has been appointed focal person.

General public can contact the desk on 0346- 8320484 for queries and information.