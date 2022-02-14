Corona RT-PCR test standard rates fixed

Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has directed all hospitals, laboratories, and collection points to only charge a maximum of Rs 5,000 per RT-PCR test for COVID-19, fixing a standard rate for conducting the test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has directed all hospitals, laboratories, and collection points to only charge a maximum of Rs 5,000 per RT-PCR test for COVID-19, fixing a standard rate for conducting the test.

According to an official of the authority, a notification was issued in this regard by the Chief Executive Officer IHRA, Dr Quaid Saeed in exercising the powers conferred under Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Act 2018 along with other directions to follow.

He said that every laboratory conducting RT-PCR must mention details in the report included machines used during the test (extractor and RT-PCR), reagents and kits with their certification, and individual batch numbers.

He said that all hospitals and collections centers will be inspected by the IHRA inspection team to ensure the status of compliance with issued directives and healthcare services standard requirements of COVID-19.

He said that hospitals, laboratories, or collection centers found non-compliant to the direction will be penalized in accordance with the IHRA Act 2018, rules and regulations which may include de-registration, sealing the premises, or fine.