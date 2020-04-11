UrduPoint.com
Corona Safety Kits Handed Over To Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:33 PM

Corona safety kits handed over to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police

The Red Crescent) Society Faisalabad has provided corona safety kits to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad region here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : The Red Crescent) Society Faisalabad has provided corona safety kits to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad region here Saturday.

District Coordinator Red Crescent Society Faisalabad Dr Babar Dogar handed over the safety kits to SSP Patrolling Police Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal in a formal meeting and said that these kits will help save the patrolling Jawans from corona threats.

SSP Patrolling thanked Dr Babar and said that Patrolling Police is performing duties at front line for war against corona

