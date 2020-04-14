UrduPoint.com
Corona Screening Drive Starts With Help Of Indus Health Network Pakistan, TB Control Programme

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, the coronavirus screening campaign launched here on Tuesday with the collaboration of Indus Health Network Pakistan under the tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme Balochistan.

According to official sources, Health official Dr. Ahmed Ali Baloch, Provincial Coordinator Vector Borne Disease Dr. Khalid Qambrani and TB Control Program Balochistan's Provincial Coordinator Ahmad Wali visited at PCIR's established quarantine center in which secreening drive was started.

Dr. Abadi in charge of the quarantine center briefed the team about the screening of coronavirus in details.

On the occasion, Regional Manager of Indus Health Network and TB Control Program, HR Officer Aftab Ayub Jamli appreciated their services to cope the challenge of the pandemic virus.

Provincial Manager of TB Program Dr, Ahmed Wali said that employees of departments including Balochistan High Court, servants in quarantine centers, Major Hospital, DG Office, Civil Secretariat, law enforcement agencies would be screened soon.

He said that we should not fear to the coronavirus but we could cope with it by following precautionary measures, urging public that they should stay in their homes in the lockdown.

