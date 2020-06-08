Corona screening lab set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has set up a corona screening lab to facilitate the corona suspect patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has set up a corona screening lab to facilitate the corona suspect patients.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the corona lab here on Monday and said that the lab was set up by scientists of Institute of Microbiology. He added that the lab has the capacity to conduct 50 tests of corona suspects daily.

However, its capacity would be enhanced in later phase.

He said that government will provide samples of corona suspects and their tests would be conducted free of cost. However, no patients will be dealt in the lab directly.

If any university employee will be suspicious of corona disease, he will contact university dispensary not corona screening lab directly, he added.

On the occassion,Incharge corona screening lab Dr Sajjadur Rehman and others were also present.