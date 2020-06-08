UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Screening Lab Set Up At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:02 PM

Corona screening lab set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has set up a corona screening lab to facilitate the corona suspect patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has set up a corona screening lab to facilitate the corona suspect patients.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the corona lab here on Monday and said that the lab was set up by scientists of Institute of Microbiology. He added that the lab has the capacity to conduct 50 tests of corona suspects daily.

However, its capacity would be enhanced in later phase.

He said that government will provide samples of corona suspects and their tests would be conducted free of cost. However, no patients will be dealt in the lab directly.

If any university employee will be suspicious of corona disease, he will contact university dispensary not corona screening lab directly, he added.

On the occassion,Incharge corona screening lab Dr Sajjadur Rehman and others were also present.

Related Topics

Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Employment

Recent Stories

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

39 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

49 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

53 minutes ago

Man held for planning attack on Muslims in Germany ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland comes back to life as lockdown eased

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.