Corona Shangla Police Action, Several People Arrested For SOPs Violation

Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz Tuesday said that SOPs issued by the Government must be implemented unless it would be difficult to prevent from coronavirus

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz Tuesday said that SOPs issued by the Government must be implemented unless it would be difficult to prevent from coronavirus.

Within a week, on the special instructions of DPO Malik Ijaz, SHOs under the supervision of sub-divisional police officers of the three circles have taken action against the violators, arrested dozens and registered cases in the bazaars.

While taking action against those who do not use sanitizer, SHO Alpuri Police Station Muhammad Arif has arrested 25 persons and registered cases. Similarly, SHO Choga Police Station Usman Munir has arrested 17 persons and SHO Chakesar Habib Shah Police Station has arrested 16 persons.

SHO Besham Mohammad Ali Police Station has arrested 15 persons, SHO Dandai Fazal Elahi Police Station has arrested 14 persons and SHO Alwach Police Station has arrested 15 persons and registered cases.

On this occasion, District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz once again visited Shangla. He appealed to the citizens not to risk the lives of themselves and others ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the Government otherwise the law would come into force and those who take the law into their own hands would be dealt without discrimination.

