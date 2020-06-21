Corona situation under control in Islamabad: DHO Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :District Health Officer, Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia on Sunday said corona situation in Federal capital is under control however threat is not over and everyone has to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) properly to contain the spread of virus.

Talking to a private news channel he said it is need of the hour to extend smart lockdown and cordon off the densely affected areas.

The government alone could not face this challenge; the general public must cooperate with the government for this cause, he remarked.

He said media has great role to create awareness among masses regarding Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare workers are frontline fighters and their safety is the top most priorityof the government, he said.

"We are always ready to deal with any emergency situation", said by District Health Officer, Islamabad, he said.