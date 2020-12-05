Corona situation under control in Swat: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Saqib Raza Aslam has said that corona situation in Swat was under control due to strict implementation of Standard Operating Procudures (SOPs) through public cooperation and systematic awareness campaign.

He said this during a briefing at Saidu Sharif here on Saturday.

He said that district administration has conducted 18,351 inspections in last three months and imposed fines of Rs one million for repeated violations of SOPs.

He informed that a new and organized campaign for public awareness and implementation of SOPs and steps have been taken to minimise the impact of corona on economic conditions.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Akram Shah during his briefing told that rate of corona outbreak in rural and hilly areas was almost non-existent and the virus was present in urban and densely populated areas.

He said that most active cases were in Gulkada, Audi Gram, Shamozai, Nawan Kalay and Kuza Bandai areas.

He said that 32357 samples have been collected from the entire district out of which 3366 cases were positive while 589 results are yet to come. There are 71 patients in the district he added.

Dr. Akram said that it is encouraging that not a single patient has been shifted to ventilator in Swat district so far. He said that 8373 samples have been collected from educational institutions while 3336 samples have been collected from high risk areas.

He said that the number of positive cases in educational institutions is very low which is only 46 and added that so far 229 health workers have been affected by corona including paramedics.