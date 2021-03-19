Corona SOPs, cleanliness inspected at various colleges

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Colleges Kasur Abdul Ghaffar Dogar visited various colleges in Pattoki tehsil on Friday and inspected implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), cleanliness, attendance of teachers and staff.

He visited Government Associate College for Women, Government Boys College, Superior College, Aspire College in Pattoki tehsil and reviewed implementation of the SOPs issued to prevent coronavirus.

He also inspected cleanliness, teaching process and security arrangements in the colleges and especially checked the cleanliness of classrooms, libraries, labs, computer labs, staff rooms, lawns, washrooms and other areas during the visit.