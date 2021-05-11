UrduPoint.com
Corona SOPs Should Be Followed Strictly: MPA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar appealed the general public to follow anti-corona SOPs voluntarily to defeat the virus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar appealed the general public to follow anti-corona SOPs voluntarily to defeat the virus.

In a statement here on Tuesday,he said that third wave of corona pandemic was perilous and it was spreading rapidly in the country.

In view of current situation, the government imposed lockdown from May 8 to 16 during Eid holidays to contain spread of virus only for protection of public precious livesHe added now it was prime responsibility of people to act upon the corona SOPs strictly.

He urged people to cooperate with local administration and avoid stepping out of their houses without any dire need or emergent situation.

