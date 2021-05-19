Corona SOPs to be implemented for march against Israel: AAC Kohat

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Muhammad Iqbal has said that all steps have been taken for the implementation of Corona SOPs during the march from Kachehri Chowk to Hangu Phatak

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Muhammad Iqbal has said that all steps have been taken for the implementation of Corona SOPs during the march from Kachehri Chowk to Hangu Phatak.

He said this during the visit alongside the protest march against Israeli aggression on Palestine. He also urged the marchers to fully follow the Corona SOPs. He said steps would be taken against the violators in this regard. Police, Army and FC officials were also present on the occasion.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner said that the third wave of coronavirus was spreading very fast so ensure full implementation of all precautionary measures especially use of masks, maintaining social distance, avoiding hugs and handshakes. He said it should be ensured to stop the spread of coronavirus. He said without the cooperation of the people we couldn't succeed in taking effective measures against coronavirus in district Kohat.