UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona SOPs To Be Implemented For March Against Israel: AAC Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Corona SOPs to be implemented for march against Israel: AAC Kohat

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Muhammad Iqbal has said that all steps have been taken for the implementation of Corona SOPs during the march from Kachehri Chowk to Hangu Phatak

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Muhammad Iqbal has said that all steps have been taken for the implementation of Corona SOPs during the march from Kachehri Chowk to Hangu Phatak.

He said this during the visit alongside the protest march against Israeli aggression on Palestine. He also urged the marchers to fully follow the Corona SOPs. He said steps would be taken against the violators in this regard. Police, Army and FC officials were also present on the occasion.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner said that the third wave of coronavirus was spreading very fast so ensure full implementation of all precautionary measures especially use of masks, maintaining social distance, avoiding hugs and handshakes. He said it should be ensured to stop the spread of coronavirus. He said without the cooperation of the people we couldn't succeed in taking effective measures against coronavirus in district Kohat.

Related Topics

Protest Army Police Palestine Visit Hangu Kohat March National University All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Ukrainian health minister dismissed due to unsatis ..

11 minutes ago

Distt admin launches grand crackdown against encro ..

11 minutes ago

14 bodies recovered, 75 still missing from cyclone ..

11 minutes ago

US Hypersonic Missiles LRHW 'Not a Problem' for Ru ..

14 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Launch Construction of New Power Units i ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.