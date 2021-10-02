Corona SOPs to be implemented with zeal and spirit: DC Dera

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Saturday issued directives to the officials of the district administration to visit various bazaars, markets, schools, wedding halls and other areas to check the vaccination certificates and those not get the vaccination stern action would be taken in the light of directives issued by National Command Operation Center

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Saturday issued directives to the officials of the district administration to visit various bazaars, markets, schools, wedding halls and other areas to check the vaccination certificates and those not get the vaccination stern action would be taken in the light of directives issued by National Command Operation Center.

He said for the betterment of the people, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan directed the officials of the district administration to visit and check the vaccination certificates in the restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls, hotels, guesthouses, bus stations or taxis stands otherwise strict action will be taken against them if they are unable to produce the vaccination certificates.