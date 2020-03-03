Corona suspect gets clean chit at Peoples Medical College Hospital

UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, said a suspected patient of Corona Virus Hafiz Luqman Manjotho has been cleared after tests and discharged from hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, said a suspected patient of Corona Virus Hafiz Luqman Manjotho has been cleared after tests and discharged from hospital.

He, in an announcement on Tuesday, said the suspected patient was admitted at Peoples Medical College Hospital on complaint of fever, however the patient was declared clear following the laboratory reports received from Agha Khan Laboratory.

