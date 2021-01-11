Corona takes away 10 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :At least ten more people have died from coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths due to the pandemic to 1728 in the province.

According to a report of the Health Department, during the last 24 hours 397 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which took the tally of total cases to 61148.

The report said 9 patients from Peshawar and one from Kohat were among those who died of the virus while 311 gained recovery from the infection during the last 24 hours.