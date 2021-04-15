Corona Task Force meeting held in DC office Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :In a video message on Facebook for people of Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman Thursday held meeting of the Corona Task Force to analyze the current situation in the district as Coronavirus infection is spreading at ratio of 17.5 in, and per day one or two deaths reported.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman has said that to prevent further spread of Coronavirus infection, people should wear masks while in market areas, and maintain distance from each other.

People above fifty years of age should do their Taraweeh prayers in homes instead of mosques, all sorts of gatherings in the district are banned to prevent further spread of Coronavirus infections, DC informed the general public.

Public transport vehicles travelers should wear masks, and wearing of face masks are obligatory in market areas as well, he informed.

He said, strict implementation of these standard operating procedure guidelines could prevent further spread of Coronavirus infections in public, violators of the guidelines will be dealt in accordance with the law.