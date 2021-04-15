UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Task Force Meeting Held In DC Office Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

Corona Task Force meeting held in DC office Kohat

In a video message on Facebook for people of Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman Thursday held meeting of the Corona Task Force to analyze the current situation in the district as Coronavirus infection is spreading at ratio of 17.5 in, and per day one or two deaths reported

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :In a video message on Facebook for people of Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman Thursday held meeting of the Corona Task Force to analyze the current situation in the district as Coronavirus infection is spreading at ratio of 17.5 in, and per day one or two deaths reported.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman has said that to prevent further spread of Coronavirus infection, people should wear masks while in market areas, and maintain distance from each other.

People above fifty years of age should do their Taraweeh prayers in homes instead of mosques, all sorts of gatherings in the district are banned to prevent further spread of Coronavirus infections, DC informed the general public.

Public transport vehicles travelers should wear masks, and wearing of face masks are obligatory in market areas as well, he informed.

He said, strict implementation of these standard operating procedure guidelines could prevent further spread of Coronavirus infections in public, violators of the guidelines will be dealt in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Facebook Vehicles Kohat Abdur Rehman Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

17 minutes ago

KP government notifies new timing for business in ..

1 minute ago

Sindh govt sets up complaints cell against illicit ..

1 minute ago

Universal coverage to revolutionize health sector: ..

1 minute ago

DC finalises tree plantation campaign for schools

2 minutes ago

DC visit sasta bazaar set up at Adayla road

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.