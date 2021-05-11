UrduPoint.com
Corona Task Force Team Visit Bazaars In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Corona Task Force team visit bazaars in Mardan

Mardan Police along with Pakistan Army and district administration on Tuesday visited various bazaars and areas to check COVID SOPs issued by the provincial government about the lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Mardan Police along with Pakistan Army and district administration on Tuesday visited various bazaars and areas to check COVID SOPs issued by the provincial government about the lockdown.

Police have so far registered 323 FIRs and arrested 400 persons and impounded 439 vehicles for violating corona SOPs during the lockdown imposed since May 08.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, an official of the Mardan Police control said.

He said that the government prohibited business centres and commercial activities besides suspending other businesses and shops mentioned in the declaration. He said the shops of essential items will remain open under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) In case of violation legal action will be taken against the violators, the official said.

