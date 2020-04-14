UrduPoint.com
Corona Telemedicine Helpline Set Up At Lahore General Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

Corona telemedicine helpline set up at Lahore General Hospital

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has inaugurated corona telemedicine helpline center through video-link at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has inaugurated corona telemedicine helpline center through video-link at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According LGH spokesperson here on Tuesday,the Governor congratulated the Principal and other staff for set up telemedicine helpline center and added that "I am happy to see the doctors of Pakistan including Punjab are stood at front line in the war against coronavirus".

He said that the role of the universities was exemplary in this regard.

Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principle Prof. Al-freed Zafar briefed the Governor about the steps being taken for the eradication of coronavirus and the establishment of telemedicine centers.

He said that there was no doubt, the decision of Governor Punjab to establish telemedicine centers was exemplary, adding that people would be treated properly and given advice and guidelines regarding anti-coronavirus measures through this helpline. and crowed in the hospitals was being 50 percent decreased through this.

He said that we will never left alone the doctors in this hour of difficulty and we will fulfill our responsibility in this regard.

