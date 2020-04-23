Corona test capacity to reach 10,000 per day soon: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that with the addition of some new labs, the health department would soon be able to increase corona test capacity to 10,000 per day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that with the addition of some new labs, the health department would soon be able to increase corona test capacity to 10,000 per day.

"Currently, we have more than 55,000 test kits in stock", she said.

As many as 145 hotspots for coronavirus had been identified in Punjab which were completely sealed to stop the spread of virus in people.

She said that Quarantine centres could house over 28,000 patients so far.

The minister said, "We envisaged setting up 11 field hospitals in the province. Our public sector hospitals have a capacity of 50,000 beds and private sector hospitals also have a capacity of 20,00 beds."Dr Yasmin said that over 62,000 health cards had been issuedin the province.