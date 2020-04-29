Corona test declared mandatory for Directorate Health employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Directorate Wednesday declared corona test mandatory for its staff directing them to submit their tests to administration section

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Directorate Wednesday declared corona test mandatory for its staff directing them to submit their tests to administration section.

A communiqu issued here directed all the staff of health directorate should conduct their corona tests failing which they would be considered absent from their duties and their salaries would be deducted.

The entire staff has been directed to submit their diagnostic report with administration section.