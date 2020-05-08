Corona test of 50 Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences employees conducted, 2 found positive

The Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) has started coronavirus test of its employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) has started coronavirus test of its employees.

In the first phase, tests of 50 employees were conducted and two of them were found COVID-19 positive, according to hospital sources.

PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said here on Friday that even during the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, patients were being examined and the Emergency Ward of the hospital was open to patients 24-hours a day. He said that a separate lift and operation theatre had been allocated for coronavirus patients. Similarly, no one was being allowed to enter the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences without a safety mask.

According to Prof Khalid Mahmood, under the policy of the Punjab government, all protective items were being provided to doctors, nurses and medical staff.

So far, more than 24,000 surgical masks, 1,127 N95 masks, 950 protective kits, 100 spectacles and 13,710 gloves have been provided. He said that 24-hour medical procedures in a state-of-the-art isolation ward for corona patients were under way. Similarly, screening with thermal guns on admission to the PINS was also being ensured.

The hospital executive director clarified that in the light of orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the PINS was working round-the-clock to provide medical care and treatment to the patients, while following all standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government for hospitals.