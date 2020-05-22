Corona test of over 3,500 inmates of prisons to be conducted: IG Prisons.

The Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Sindh, Nusrat Manghan, has said that COVID-19 tests of all prisoners are being conducted in their respective jails

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Sindh, Nusrat Manghan, has said that COVID-19 tests of all prisoners are being conducted in their respective jails.

Talking to newsman on Friday, he said so far COVID-19 tests of 850 inmates were conducted, of which 283 emerged positive.

Besides this, 11 prison staff also became victim of COVID-19.

He said the COVID-19 positive inmates had been in quarantine in the jail, while employees had been quarantined in their houses.