Corona Test Of Over 3,500 Inmates Of Prisons To Be Conducted: IG Prisons.
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:28 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Sindh, Nusrat Manghan, has said that COVID-19 tests of all prisoners are being conducted in their respective jails.
Talking to newsman on Friday, he said so far COVID-19 tests of 850 inmates were conducted, of which 283 emerged positive.
Besides this, 11 prison staff also became victim of COVID-19.
He said the COVID-19 positive inmates had been in quarantine in the jail, while employees had been quarantined in their houses.