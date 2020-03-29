UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Test Reports Of 136 Pilgrims Found Negative

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Corona test reports of 136 pilgrims found negative

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::The coronavirus test reports of 136 pilgrims, currently staying at the Quarantine Center Faisalabad, were found negative, while four others were found positive.

A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that samples of 158 pilgrims were sent to laboratory for tests. The lab reports of 140 of them were received, and 136 were found negative.

The four pilgrims with positive reports were shifted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for treatment and recovery.

The spokesperson said those with negative reports would be kept at the Quarantine Center for further 14 days before sending them to their homes.

He said that a total of 225 pilgrims had reached Faisalabad from Iran and they were lodged in the Quarantine Center Jhang Road. Out of them 67 reached in Faisalabad on Sunday.

