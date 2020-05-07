Corona test reports of 25 doctors, paramedics received negative

The corona test reports of 25 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Surgical Unit-III, Allied hospital received negative

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) - The corona test reports of 25 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Surgical Unit-III, Allied hospital received negative.

According to Allied hospital sources, a panic was created after corona test positive of a doctor Mubashar in surgical unit-III some three days back.

On the direction of vice chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch, corona tests of doctors, nurses and paramedics were conducted.