Corona Test Reports Of 25 Doctors, Paramedics Received Negative
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:22 PM
The corona test reports of 25 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Surgical Unit-III, Allied hospital received negative
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) - The corona test reports of 25 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Surgical Unit-III, Allied hospital received negative.
According to Allied hospital sources, a panic was created after corona test positive of a doctor Mubashar in surgical unit-III some three days back.
On the direction of vice chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch, corona tests of doctors, nurses and paramedics were conducted.