Corona testing capacity to be increased to 10,000 by end of July, says Ajmal Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Wednesday said that so far 1,45,958 Corona tests carried out and by the end of July testing capacity would be increased to 10,000 while the overall capacity of hospitals across the province was being increased on emergency basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Wednesday said that so far 1,45,958 Corona tests carried out and by the end of July testing capacity would be increased to 10,000 while the overall capacity of hospitals across the province was being increased on emergency basis.

While briefing the media at ITTLAA CELL, Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, Ajmal Wazir said that the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) would be enhanced to 500 in coming days.

He said that districts administration across the province were playing an active role in implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised by the government to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

Ajmal Wazir said 16834 raids conducted on shops, petrol pumps and public places with warning had been issued to 3637 businesses, and 154 units sealed while Rs 850421 fines imposed on 1236 persons for violating the SOPs.

Apprising about the monthly report of sops violation, he said 548759 actions had been taken across the province and warning had been issued to 134968 businesses, 9811 units had been sealed by district administration while Rs 2 crore 75 lac, 64336 fines had been imposed on 65194 persons for violating the SOPs.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued clear instructions to take strict action against the violators of SOPs. He said that the government had taken all steps for the protection of people from covid-19.

Ajmal Wazir said smart lockdown had been implemented to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He said the government has implemented smart lockdown in 14 more areas while issuing instructions to 26257 persons in the areas to limit the movement and strictly follow the government guidelines.

Advisor said that so far they have implemented smart lockdown in 290 affected areas across the province wherein 2968 people are affected by Coronavirus.

Regarding locust operation, he said that Relief, Agriculture, PDMA, Pak Army and concerned district administrations were taking part in anti-locust operations.

He stated that survey on 5664913-hectare land had been completed while 62462-hectare land had been sprayed so far. He informed that 80 teams comprising 758 personnel were taking part in locust operation.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself is monitoring the overall situation on a daily basis and receives briefing from quarters concerned.