Corona testing labs to be established in Dir, Chitral, Bajaur: Shafiullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption and Provincial Inspection Team Malik Shafiullah Khan Monday said all the available resources were being utilized to ensure the safety of lives from coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting held on coronavirus pandemic here in his office which was attended by the officials of district administration and local departments.

He said the funds were being provided by the government to enhance the capacity of corona testing across the province.

He said the Corona Testing Laboratory at Timergarah would start functioning from June 15 while the facility was also being provided in other areas including Lower, Upper Dir, Upper Chitral and Bajaur districts for timely diagnosis of the deadly virus.

The special assistant appealed to the people to follow the SOPs set by the government to contain coronavirus, adding, the government was doing its level best to provide maximum facilities to the people.

The fight against coronavirus could only be won through following government guidelines including social distancing, washing hads with soap, using face masks etc, he opined.