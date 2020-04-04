UrduPoint.com
Corona Tests Of 109 People Randomly Selected In UC-Manga Is Negative: Mahmood Khan

Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:26 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that all 109 people randomly selected from Union Council Manga of district Mardan for Covid-19 tests were found negative which is good news in the fight against corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that all 109 people randomly selected from Union Council Manga of district Mardan for Covid-19 tests were found negative which is good news in the fight against corona virus.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that provincial authorities were committed for the safety of people.

" We will disinfect the area and will gradually open the UC. It proved effectiveness of the measures taken by Administration after surge of cases in Manga".

Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that UC-Manga has been under lockdown for more than 14 days and appreciated cooperation of people of the area with the administration during lockdown due to which positive result were coming.

