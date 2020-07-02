UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Tests Of 20,265 Suspects Conducted In District

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Corona tests of 20,265 suspects conducted in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Corona tests of 20,265 people were conducted in the district so far.

As many as 15,078 reports received negative and 4,323 positive while 1,669 patients have been recovered.

This was told in a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, Medical Superintendents and other officers were also present.

Muhammad Ali said presently 4,14 corona positive patients were under treatment at hospitalswhile total death toll was162.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

22 seconds ago

World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus ..

23 seconds ago

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Cattle markets to be set up at ten places for Eidu ..

25 seconds ago

CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farme ..

26 seconds ago

Images of Buddha's sculpture in Peshawar museum in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.