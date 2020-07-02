Corona tests of 20,265 suspects conducted in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Corona tests of 20,265 people were conducted in the district so far.

As many as 15,078 reports received negative and 4,323 positive while 1,669 patients have been recovered.

This was told in a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, Medical Superintendents and other officers were also present.

Muhammad Ali said presently 4,14 corona positive patients were under treatment at hospitalswhile total death toll was162.