Corona threat: Railways suspends 6 trains operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to suspend operation of six (12 Up and Down trains) trains from March 22 due to threat of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the decision about suspension of trains was made in a meeting, presided over by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad held at the ministry office.

Under the decision, Khushhal Khan Express (Peshawar-Karachi), 23-Up/24-Down Akbar Express (Lahore-Quetta), 29-Up/30-Down Sindh Express (Karachi-Multan), 121-Up/122-Down Ravi Express (Lahore-Shorkot), 151-Up/152-Down Shah Latif Express (Dhabeji-Mirpur Khas) and 215-Up/216-Down Rohi Express (Sukkur-Khanpur) will remain suspended till the next orders.

The passengers who have made advance reservation, can travel by any other train of their choice or they can refund their tickets instead.