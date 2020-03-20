UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Threats: Azmat Wazir's Services Placed At Disposal Of DC DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Corona threats: Azmat Wazir's services placed at disposal of DC DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The services of Director food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Dr. Azmat Ullah Wazir (PAS BS-18) has been placed at the disposal of Deputy Commissioner, DI Khan in place of Mansoor Qaisar (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department to assist him in the emergent measures against Coronavirus pandemic.

The officer shall continue to occupy his present position and draw his salary against this post, said a notification of Establishment Department,Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Post Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1 in 4 (25%) Pakistanis claim that their case in c ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 20, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

12 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.