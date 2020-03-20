PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The services of Director food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Dr. Azmat Ullah Wazir (PAS BS-18) has been placed at the disposal of Deputy Commissioner, DI Khan in place of Mansoor Qaisar (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department to assist him in the emergent measures against Coronavirus pandemic.

The officer shall continue to occupy his present position and draw his salary against this post, said a notification of Establishment Department,Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.