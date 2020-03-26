UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Threats; Chicken, Meat Prices Decreased

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:46 PM

Corona threats; chicken, meat prices decreased

The prices of chicken and meat have substantial decreased in provincial capital due to postponement of marriages and other functions due to Coronavirus threats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The prices of chicken and meat have substantial decreased in provincial capital due to postponement of marriages and other functions due to Coronavirus threats.

The poultry dealers here told APP that Rs 36 per kilogram decreased in the prices of chicken meat.

In Peshawar, chicken was being sold at Rs130 per kilogram, before Coronavirus, the price of chicken was Rs185 per kilogram in the local market, moreover, it is expected that its prices would further slashed to Rs110 per kilogram in next few days.

The dealers said all big chicken orders for marriages were postponed and Corona virus situation were putting negative effects on poultry farming in KP.

Similarly, Rs50 per kilogram decrease in meat prices of buffalo and cow etc were also registered in local markets and the prices of meat per kilogram has been slashed to Rs400 against Rs450 these days before report of Coronavirus cases.

The supply of chicken and meat to Peshawar were also affected due to closer of inter-districts transport owing to spread of Coronavirus and the dealers demanded special package from KP Government for revival of poultry sector in the province.

