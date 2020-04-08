Corona Tiger Force reflective of Islamic concept of community help: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) was an embodiment of the Islamic concept of social work and community help

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) was an embodiment of the Islamic concept of social work and community help.

Addressing a briefing on the CRTF here at the Governor House, he said the concept of Tiger Relief Force was embedded in the Islamic society and the culture, where the mosque used yo be the center of public service in the past.

"It is heartening that some 814,000 volunteers, all of them being under 30 years of age, have been registered so far to become part of the Tiger Relief Force, who have the spirit of social service and self-help during the lockdown," he said.

Terming COVID-19 pandemic an opportunity to learn in adversity, the president expressed the hope that the nation would emerge victorious and stronger from the challenge. It was an opportunity to learn administrative measures in the face of calamities.

"Civil Defence used to be the only relief service in the days of war in the past but the war on coronavirus demands a different approach to deal with the treacherous enemy which has permeated our society and the PM's Tiger Relief Force will help the people against this enemy," he remarked.

Hailing telemedicine helplines established by the Punjab government, the president said 30 to 40 per cent cases of depression were recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world and urged Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to establish more mental health helplines, besides the existing centres at the Punjab University and Government College University (GCU).

President Alvi said Pakistan's healthcare system would emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic and a more comprehensive health restructuring would take place in near future.

The telemedicine helplines could provide a substitute to the outpatient departments (OPDs) in the public sector hospitals and lessen burden on the hospitals.

The president said "Joint family system has revived in the country while the spirit of philanthropy has also been strengthened in the face of pandemic.'' He paid tribute to the medical professionals and paramedical staff, police, Rangers, army and the media in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the PM's Tiger Relief Force was an apolitical institution, which would work above political considerations. Deputy commissioners were authorized to recruit the volunteers in their districts, who would work without any monetary benefit.

He said the government was committed to provide relief to the deserving people with the help of National Database Registration Authority and Rescue 1122. About 50 per cent of the Punjab population would get relief on merit, he added.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi was briefed on the working of the Prime Minister's Tiger Relief Force in the province. He was also given a briefing on the telemedicine helplines and tele-ration helplines in Punjab and other provinces as well.

President pf Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi, Vice Chairman of Overseas Pakistani Commission Wasim Akhter Ramay, Punjab Development Network Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, medical professionals and a large number of philanthropists were present during the ceremony.