Corona Tiger Force volunteers fortified govt-public link: Usman Dar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that more than six lakh volunteers of the Corona Tiger Force have strengthened the link between the government and the public in Punjab.

While addressing a meeting at Chief Secretary's Camp Office on Sunday, he said that the volunteers were effectively performing duties at quarantine centres, field hospitals, mosques and other places to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus pandemic prevention and assisting the administrations in price control, and their performance was yielding positive results. Usman Dar told the meeting that the scope of services of volunteers was being widened.

The meeting was attended by Lahore Commissioner and the officers concerned, while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The administrative officers briefed the meeting about the performance and utility of the Tiger Force in their respective areas.

The Punjab chief secretary told the officers that the Tiger Force was a useful human resource and their services should be utilised in the best possible manner.

The meeting decided that the volunteers would be assigned duties during the tree plantation drive and the campaigns against dengue and polio. Besides, the services of the Tiger Force would also be used to assist the administration in flood arrangements, surveillance of locusts, traffic management and other matters.

The meeting proposed that certificates of appreciation should be awarded to the best-performing volunteers and for this purpose, a formal ceremony should be organised at the Convention Centre Islamabad where the prime minister might distribute the certificates among the volunteers.