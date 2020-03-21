UrduPoint.com
Corona Training For Rescuers Of KP, Balochistan Concluded

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:28 PM

Corona training for rescuers of KP, Balochistan concluded

The specialized Corona Training Course organized Saturday for Rescuers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The specialized Corona Training Course organized Saturday for Rescuers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan concluded.

The unique closing ceremony of the Corona Training was organized following the new Corona Rescue Drill Protocols, which included social distancing, use of facemasks, gloves and overalls worn by all participants.

This training of 336 rescuers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 144 rescuers of Balochistan was conducted in small batches in an open environment to avoid contact said a press rlease.

DG Emergency Services KP Dr. Khateer Ahmad and Aziz Jamali DG Medical Emergency Response Center Baluchistan also appreciated the efforts for the expansion of these life-saving Emergency services in their respective provinces.

Earlier the rescuers demonstrated their professional skills of dealing with Corona emergencies, daily safe practices drill and safe and professional handling procedures of suspected Corona victims, social distancing from others, wearing of personal protective equipment like a face mask, goggles, gloves and overall, responding to suspected victims and safe decontamination of rescuers and emergency equipment.

