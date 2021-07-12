Corona vaccination camp at Wasa office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Health Department has arranged a mobile vaccination camp at head office of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wsa) to inoculate its employees against coronavirus.

Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry inaugurated the corona vaccination camp and said that entire staff of the agency would get themselves vaccinated.

He said that fourth wave of corona pandemic was also likely in Pakistan and that was more dangerous than the previous three waves. Therefore, people should adopt anti-corona standard operating procedures in greater national interests.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal, Director Admin Wasa Shoaib Rasheed and others were also present.