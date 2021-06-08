UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Camp Held In IIUI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A corona vaccination camp, set up in the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Tuesday vaccinated the varsity's officials.

Dr N B Jumani, Vice President (AF&P), visited the camp along with Principal Medical Officer Dr Khalil ur Rehman, while medical officers and other staffers were also present on the occasion.

Dr Jumani said the health of the IIUI officials was on top priority as the university had made extraordinary efforts to implement the standard operating procedures and ensure the safety of both officials and students.

He also hailed the efforts of the medical officials of the university.

