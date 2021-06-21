UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Camp Set Up At UAF

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Corona vaccination camp set up at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A two-day corona vaccination camp has been set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with district government for the convenience of campus community.

The camp will remain operational from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in which university students, teachers and non-teaching staff will be vaccinated.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi has directed the employees, who could not get vaccinated till date, to immediately get themselves registered for vaccine by sending their National Identity Card number on toll free number 1166 before visiting Iqbal Auditorium UAF for vaccination.

He said that the employees should also bring their original CNIC at vaccination camp so that they could be vaccinated without any difficulty.

He said that in view of the situation of COVID-19, UAF was the first university to launch online classes but now, Covid situation is under control at a large extent, therefore, physical classes are being started by keeping the SOPs in view.

He also lauded the measures taken on the part of the government to fight against corona pandemic effectively.

