Corona vaccination camp set up at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A three-day corona vaccination camp has been set up at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Punjab Healthcare Commission for the convenience of campus community.

The camp will remain operational from 10 a.m. to 04 p.m. in which university students, teachers and non-teaching staff will be vaccinated.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Institute of Microbiology UAF Director Prof Dr Sajjad-ur-Rehman, Public Relations and Publications UAF Principal Officer Prof Dr Jalal Arif and Amir Saeed visited the camp.

The VC directed the employees, who could not get vaccinated till date, to immediately get themselves registered for vaccine by sending their National Identity Card number on toll free number 1166 before visiting for vaccination.