UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Camp Set Up At UAF

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Corona vaccination camp set up at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A three-day corona vaccination camp has been set up at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Punjab Healthcare Commission for the convenience of campus community.

The camp will remain operational from 10 a.m. to 04 p.m. in which university students, teachers and non-teaching staff will be vaccinated.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with Institute of Microbiology UAF Director Prof Dr Sajjad-ur-Rehman, Public Relations and Publications UAF Principal Officer Prof Dr Jalal Arif and Amir Saeed visited the camp.

The VC directed the employees, who could not get vaccinated till date, to immediately get themselves registered for vaccine by sending their National Identity Card number on toll free number 1166 before visiting for vaccination.

Related Topics

Punjab University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

16 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

30 minutes ago
 52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.