Corona Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off In City

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Corona vaccination campaign kicks off in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Special corona vaccination campaign was started here on Tuesday where booster dozes would be injected to people including senior citizens to eradicate the viral infection.

The decision to this effect was taken by Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan during a high-level meeting attended by the officials of health department and others relevant stakeholders. The deputy commissioner said the vaccination campaign would continue till August 25.

He said people would also be vaccinated at basic health units, rural health units, hospitals, transport stands and other public places.

He appealed people to vaccinate their family members especially senior citizens and cooperate with vaccinators to prevent spread of corona virus.

The meeting was also told that typhoid vaccination campaign at Peshawar would be launched from October 3 to 15 where children aged nine months to 15 months would be vaccinated.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made by the health and others relevant departments, he said that cooperation of masses was imperative for complete eradication of these ailments and urged the relevant authorities to spread awareness against these diseases.

