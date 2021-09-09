Corona vaccination card mandatory for teachers, staff to enter schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Department has directed the heads of all schools not to allow entry of teaching and other staff in school premises without having corona vaccination card.

In a notification, the department noted that despite clear-cut orders for teachers and staff to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible, most of the teachers and other staff were ignoring the directives and thus putting the health of others at risk.

Therefore, teachers and other school staff have been required to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible otherwise they would not be allowed in schools and offices, an official of Education department said.