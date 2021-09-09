UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Card Mandatory For Teachers, Staff To Enter Schools

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Corona vaccination card mandatory for teachers, staff to enter schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Department has directed the heads of all schools not to allow entry of teaching and other staff in school premises without having corona vaccination card.

In a notification, the department noted that despite clear-cut orders for teachers and staff to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible, most of the teachers and other staff were ignoring the directives and thus putting the health of others at risk.

Therefore, teachers and other school staff have been required to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible otherwise they would not be allowed in schools and offices, an official of Education department said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

7 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

16 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

22 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

37 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.