Corona Vaccination Center inaugurated at BHU Jam sahab

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Ali Jamali on Friday inaugurated Corona Vaccination Center here at Basic Health Unit (BHU)Jam sahab.

Addressing the program DHO said that Corona Vaccination Centers were being opened at all the BHUs of District Shaheed Benazirabad to prevent the public from the pandemic and get the vaccination facility at the nearest place.

He advised the general public to avoid fake and adverse news regarding Coronavirus appearing on social media and get themselves and their nears and dears vaccinated to prevent from deadly virus.