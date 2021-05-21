Corona vaccination center set up at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A separate corona vaccination center has been made functional at Allied Hospital for facilitating the people.

The vaccination center was earlier working only for the medical staff of the hospital but now it had been opened for the general public.

According to hospital sources, people can vaccinate themselves against coronavirus by visiting the Allied Hospital.

The objective of setting up the center was to reduce the burden on other centers and extend the vaccination facility to maximum people near to their homes, the sources said.

The center will remain functional from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.