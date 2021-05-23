UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Center To Be Set Up At KPC From Tuesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Corona Vaccination center to be set up at KPC from Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The corona vaccination center would be established here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) in collaboration of government of Sindh from Tuesday.

According to the statement issued here on Sunday, the corona vaccine would be administered to members of the club and their families.

President KPC Fazil Jamili and Secretary KPC Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said that the vaccination center would start working from May 25.

The center would remain open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm for one week, it further stated, adding that the center would remain closed on Friday, while it would remain open on the Sunday.

Moreover, the members must bring the original CNIC card for vaccination at the center.

More Stories From Pakistan

