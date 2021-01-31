UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Centers Setup In 280 Hospitals: Jhagra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Corona vaccination centers setup in 280 hospitals: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra Sunday said that health department has setup Corona vaccination centers in 280 hospitals of the province.

He said that Corona vaccination was going to start from next week in the country for which he lauded the efforts of National Command Operation Center, Asad Umar and Dr.

Faisal Sultan.

He said that training had been given to 2484 health workers for carrying out vaccination in all districts of the province.

Taimur Jhagra said that health workers in eight districts with highest number of coronavirus patients would be vaccinated in the first phase.

These eight districts include Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Bannu , D.I Khan, Kohat and Nowshera.

