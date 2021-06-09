UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Centre At DHQ Hospital To Remain Open 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:28 PM

Corona vaccination centre at DHQ Hospital to remain open 24 hours

COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at DHQ Teaching Hospital would remain open 24 hours

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at DHQ Teaching Hospital would remain open 24 hours.

This was stated by Dr Farrukh Shehzad, Media Focal Person of DHQ Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal during a meeting held on Wednesday.

He said that citizens over the age of 30 years can come with computerised National Identity Card without a verification code and get themselves vaccinated.

More Stories From Pakistan

