Corona vaccination centre at DHQ Hospital to remain open 24 hours

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at DHQ Teaching Hospital would remain open 24 hours.

This was stated by Dr Farrukh Shehzad, Media Focal Person of DHQ Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal during a meeting held on Wednesday.

He said that citizens over the age of 30 years can come with computerised National Identity Card without a verification code and get themselves vaccinated.