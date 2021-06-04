Corona vaccination centre at Government College University

A special coronavirus vaccination centre was set up here at the Government College University (GCU) under the auspices of District Health Department for the vaccination of the university's employees and students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A special coronavirus vaccination centre was set up here at the Government College University (GCU) under the auspices of District Health Department for the vaccination of the university's employees and students.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi hoped that the GCU Lahore would achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination of its employees by June 7. "Almost 2000 employees of GCU would be vaccinated at the camp besides students".

Prof. Zaidi believed that there existed misconceptions and disinformation which was spread through social media about the vaccination and it undermined the confidence of public.

He said they were running awareness campaign for the employees and students against false information about the vaccine.

The VC said the medical teams of GCU and district health department were also present for the guidance of staff and students at the camp.

He said that students aged over 30 walked in and got vaccinated instantly, however those who were younger needed to register by sending their CNIC number at 1166.