Corona vaccination centre set up at PC hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Tuesday set up another corona vaccination centre at the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel here.

The hotel general manager and other staff were administered corona vaccination at the centre.

Mudassar Riaz said that the workers of the hotel were performing their duties at frontline, adding that all workers of the hotel would be vaccinated at the earliest. He said that coronavirus related standards operating procedures (SOPs) were being enforced in the city strictly, adding that after the implementation of SOPs, there was a clear decline in the positive cases.