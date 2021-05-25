UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccination Centre Set Up At PC Hotel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

Corona vaccination centre set up at PC hotel

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Tuesday set up another corona vaccination centre at the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Tuesday set up another corona vaccination centre at the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel here.

The hotel general manager and other staff were administered corona vaccination at the centre.

Mudassar Riaz said that the workers of the hotel were performing their duties at frontline, adding that all workers of the hotel would be vaccinated at the earliest. He said that coronavirus related standards operating procedures (SOPs) were being enforced in the city strictly, adding that after the implementation of SOPs, there was a clear decline in the positive cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Hotel All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

48 minutes ago

Belarus isolation grows as air links cut over dive ..

6 minutes ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

49 minutes ago

Sweden cancels Belarus credit offers over human ri ..

6 minutes ago

China to bring more investment under CPEC: Asim Ba ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.