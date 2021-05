(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Another corona vaccination centre has been made functional at Wapda Hospital for facilitating people.

According to the hospital sources, people could get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus by visiting the Wapda hospital at Canal Road.

The center will remain functionalfrom8 a.m. to 8p.m.