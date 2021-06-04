UrduPoint.com
Corona Vaccination Centres To Remain Operative For 24 Hours At 27 Teaching Hospitals In Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:47 PM

The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided to open corona vaccination centres (CVCs) in 27 teaching hospitals of the province to provide swift vaccination facility to the general public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided to open corona vaccination centres (CVCs) in 27 teaching hospitals of the province to provide swift vaccination facility to the general public.

This decision was taken by the Health Department on Friday in pursuance of instructions given by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The teaching hospitals which are providing vaccination facility for general public include Mayo Hosptial Lahore, Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Services Hospital Lahore, Mozang Hospital Lahore, Mian Munshi Hospital Lahore, Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital Lahore, Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi, DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, Nishter Hospital Multan, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, BV Hospital Bahawalpur, DHQ Hospital Faisalabad, Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Govt. General Hospital Faisalabad, DHQ Hospital Gujranwala, Aziz Bhatti Hospital Gujrat, Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot, DHQ Hospital Sahiwal, Haji Abdul Qayyum Hospital Sahiwal, DHQ Hospital DG Khan, Sheikh Zayed Hospital RY Khan and DHQ Hospital Sargodha.

As per notification issued by the SHC&MED, these vaccination centres will remain open for the general public 24 hours. The hospital administration will have responsibility to identify suitable site for vaccination facility, having appropriate seating arrangements, fans and drinking water facility. However, appropriate staff for day and night shifts will be deployed at the vaccination centre by the hospital administration. The SOPs issued for CVCs will be strictly enforced by the hospital administration. However, Sunday will be observed as off day for vaccination. The notification further says that all the arrangements regarding vaccination centre will be in place by Monday, June 07. The Chief Coordinator for Covid Dr. Asad Aslam will be the in-charge of CVCs in teaching hospitals and will monitor arrangements and daily activities while deputy director (I&C), Usman Iftikhar (cell:0321-8452155) has been nominated as focal person.

