UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Vaccination Certificate Mandatory At Hospitals: Notification

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

Corona vaccination certificate mandatory at hospitals: Notification

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday notified that corona vaccination certificate would be mandatory for patients and attendants to avail health facilities at the hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday notified that corona vaccination certificate would be mandatory for patients and attendants to avail health facilities at the hospitals.

The Health department has written letter to all hospitals and informed that corona vaccination certification is mandatory for patients and their attendants except youth below the age of 18.

It directed the hospital administrations to ensure vaccination of non-vaccinated persons at hospitals.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

10 minutes ago

WTO Highlights Continued Disparity in Vaccine Acce ..

3 minutes ago

Call to provide inheritance rights to women

3 minutes ago

Four killed, six injured in Landikotal blast

19 minutes ago

American Rescue Act Makes Record Payout of $390Bln ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.