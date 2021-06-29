Corona vaccination certificate mandatory at hospitals: Notification

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday notified that corona vaccination certificate would be mandatory for patients and attendants to avail health facilities at the hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday notified that corona vaccination certificate would be mandatory for patients and attendants to avail health facilities at the hospitals.

The Health department has written letter to all hospitals and informed that corona vaccination certification is mandatory for patients and their attendants except youth below the age of 18.

It directed the hospital administrations to ensure vaccination of non-vaccinated persons at hospitals.