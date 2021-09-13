UrduPoint.com

Corona Vaccination Certificate To Be Mandatory For BRT From Sep 20

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The management of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has decided to make corona vaccination certificate mandatory for commuters to avail the bus service without any inconvenience.

A spokesman of BRT told APP here Monday that in compliance to the decisions of NCOC and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the management of BRT has already completed vaccination of its entire staff.

He said all the passengers are being requested to complete their vaccination before September 20 and get their vaccination card otherwise they would not be allowed to use BRT service.

He urged citizens to act responsibility and following the government instructions should get themselves vaccinated and keep vaccination with them while entering BRT terminals to avoid any inconvenience.

